Nothing wrong: Akal Takht Granthi on influencer's murder

15:38





Addressing reporters in Amritsar, Giani Malkit Singh said, "Such a treatment should be meted out to people who defame the Sikh religion; Nothing wrong has happened."





Kumari's body was discovered in a car near Bathinda's Adesh Hospital, days after she was reported missing. According to Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh, the social media influencer has been identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur.





He said the police were informed of a "foul smell" emanating from a parked car in Adesh Hospital on June 12. Kumari's body was found in the back of the seat of her car. "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there -- we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car.





In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," Superintendent of Police Singh told ANI. The police official further informed that the girl had left her home on June 9 to attend a promotional event.





The police were investigating the matter, prioritising ascertaining the cause of her death and catching those responsible, the SP added. Singh asserted that Kumari's body was dumped in the car after her demise.

Akal Takht Sahib's Head Granthi, Giani Malkit Singh, on Tuesday justified the recent murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur stating that "nothing wrong" in what happened and that such incidents were justified for people like her who allegedly defamed the Sikh religion.