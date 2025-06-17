New footage: People escape via balcony post-AI crash

19:29

A view of the BJ Medical College UG premises where Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick crashed into after takeoff, in Ahmedabad/ANI Photo





In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.





In the background, people recording the video from above the peripheral wall of the campus could be heard shouting, fearing the girl could fall and sustain injuries.





Later, a man is also seen trying to climb down in a similar way.





The BJMC, one of the oldest medical colleges in India, has been the epicentre of action following the crash, which killed 241 people on board the ill-fated flight and 29 on the ground, including five MBBS students.





The London-bound AI flight, a Boeing 737-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the medical complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.





The impact of the crash was such that the aircraft's tail got stuck in the hostel mess building and parts of the plane were strewn across the residential campus.





BJMC Dean Minakshi Parikh on Monday said alternate rooms have been given to all those who were asked to vacate the accommodation after the disaster. -- PTI

A new video has surfaced showing panicked residents of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad jumping off or attempting to leap from the balcony of a five-storey building when the Air India flight AI-171 slammed into their campus on June 12.