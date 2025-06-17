Monsoon advances into south Bengal

16:14





Owing to these weather systems, enhanced rainfall is very likely in some districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts and north Bay of Bengal till June 19.

The southwest monsoon advanced over south Bengal on Tuesday, covering the entire West Bengal, as the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. A low-pressure area has also formed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, which is likely to move west-northwestwards, and become more marked, it said.