Monsoon advances into south Bengal

Tue, 17 June 2025
The southwest monsoon advanced over south Bengal on Tuesday, covering the entire West Bengal, as the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. A low-pressure area has also formed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, which is likely to move west-northwestwards, and become more marked, it said. 

Owing to these weather systems, enhanced rainfall is very likely in some districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts and north Bay of Bengal till June 19.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At Sawdong falls, Sonam tells where she stood, her role
AI cancels Ah'bad-London flight over 'aircraft unavailability'
Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code post the June 12 crash of AI-171, was cancelled on Tuesday due to "operational issues", an airport official said.

'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'
'They are in a very bad state. They have to be forced into eating.'

Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'
The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya's lush landscape.

'No One Is Evacuating Tehran'
'All the government and private offices are functioning.''Overall, life is continuing normally.''People of Iran are showing spirit and resilience in the face of adversity.'

