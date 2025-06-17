HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi arrives in Canada for G7 Summit

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
08:38
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to Canada in a decade, with discussions with world leaders to be focussed on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation.

Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening (local time) in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, coming over a month after India's Operation Sindoor that had targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.  

Carney's invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit signalled the new government's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi that plummeted to an all-time low over the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

India had accused Justin Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following the exit of Trudeau from the top office.

After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity".

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contact and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bomb threat' diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hy'bad
LIVE! 'Bomb threat' diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hy'bad

Vacate Tehran Immediately: Trump
Vacate Tehran Immediately: Trump

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged civilians to 'immediately evacuate Tehran', shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to 'attend to...

Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt
Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt

The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

'Nothing As Heartbreaking As This'
'Nothing As Heartbreaking As This'

'We consider everyone who lost someone in this tragedy as part of our family -- now and forever.'

Honeymoon murder: Police say motive deeper than affair
Honeymoon murder: Police say motive deeper than affair

All those arrested will be taken to Sohra around 12 pm on Tuesday for the reconstruction of the crime scene, the police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD