Meloni-Macron's whispering moment at G7 goes viral

Tue, 17 June 2025
13:18
image
Social media is awash with videos of French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni whispering to each other at the G7 round table. Anyone's guess what that was about! 

In the viral video, Macron is seen covering his face while Meloni listens attentively to him and responds with a thumbs-up. Following this, moments later, she once again leans towards Macron, and this time she covers her face while listening to Macron.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump dumped on French President Emmanuel Macron as he departed Canada late Monday, saying his counterpart erroneously suggested he was returning to Washington to work on a 'ceasefire.'

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire," he went on. "Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"

