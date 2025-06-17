HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mathura building collapse: Police arrest key accused, another suspect

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
20:26
image
The Mathura police on Tuesday said they have arrested the key accused who was carrying a reward on his head and another person in connection with the collapse of six houses which killed three persons, including two minor girls. 

The incident took place on June 15 in the Maya Teela area near Kacchi Sadak under Govind Nagar police station limits. 

Large-scale soil excavation during the levelling of a plot led to the collapse of several nearby houses. 

The police arrested Sunil Gupta (45) alias Chain and contractor Pappu (44), SP (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said. 

The two accused will be produced in the local court for legal proceedings, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

Two girls, Yashoda (6) and Kavya (3) who had come from Gautampada in Vrindavan to visit their grandmother during the summer vacations, were trapped under the debris. 

A young man named Totaram (38), son of Bajrang, also died in the incident. 

Post-mortems were conducted during the day and all three were cremated the same night. Gupta is suspected to be among some individuals who illegally started the digging work near the multi-storey house using an excavator which led to the tragedy. 

The district administration said it has provided relief to the affected families, adding that five of the displaced families have been allotted government housing in Vrindavan and were shifted there along with their belongings. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds
LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout

While Air India cancelled six international flights due to aviation regulator DGCA subjecting its Dreamliner fleet to enhanced checks, the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick one was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, the airline said.

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash
Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash

In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.

How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes
How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes

'Data retrieval is just one part. Investigators also examine physical wreckage, pilot logs, and maintenance records.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD