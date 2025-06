21:08





As per the preliminary information, Maoists strangled three residents of Peddakorma (Nayapara) village to death using a rope in the evening, the police said.





The police stated that Naxalites committed this cowardly act in a bid to strike terror among villagers.





Further details are awaited. -- PTI

Maoists killed three villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said.