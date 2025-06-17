HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man believed to be beggar found dead in UP with Rs 91,000 in cash

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
18:04
image
An elderly person, believed to be a beggar, was found dead at Mathura Junction with over Rs 91,000 in cash and coins from his belongings, officials said on Tuesday. 

Government Railway Police station in-charge Yadram Singh said the unidentified man was found dead on platform number eight of the railway station on Monday. 

He appeared to be a beggar who had been seeking alms from passengers at the station for a long time, the GRP officer added. 

Workers at the station's canteen told police that the man had been unwell for a few days, which could have led to his death. 

"We searched his belongings and found Rs 91,070 in cash and coins in a polythene bag," Singh said. 

Efforts are on to identify the deceased. 

His photograph has been circulated to nearby police stations and uploaded to websites that track missing and unidentified persons, he added. 

Sub-inspector Shivpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a Punjab National Bank withdrawal slip was also found in the bag, and police are trying to trace the deceased's identity through his bank account details. 

A basic mobile phone without a SIM card was also recovered from the spot. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur
LIVE! Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur

Honeymoon murder: Cops recreate crime scene with killers
Honeymoon murder: Cops recreate crime scene with killers

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Odisha: 4 minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student
Odisha: 4 minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, they said.

5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens
5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens

The recent helicopter crash near Kedarnath, in which seven lives were lost, has proven yet again that aviation regulatory authorities have not learnt lessons from similar air mishaps in the challenging Kedar valley and have done little...

AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal
AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal

How cockpit voices and flight data unravel what happened during an air crash.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD