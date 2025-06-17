Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan bids farewell to her husband killed in chopper crash

14:51





The retired Lt Colonel and six others died in the crash.





The other deceased were Vikram Rawat (47) a Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee representative and resident of Rasi, Vinod Devi (66), resident of Uttar Pradesh, Trishti Singh (19), resident of Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), resident of Gujarat, Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal and Kashi (2), resident of Maharashtra.

Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan bids a tearful goodbye to her husband, Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd), who was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on June 15.