Liquor shop in Bhubaneswar sealed following allegation of death of two consumers

23:38

After receiving allegations from some locals of the Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar, a team of excise officials collected some samples from the liquor shop located near the station bazaar and sealed it.





"We have information that some people have been hospitalised after consuming liquor from the shop. We have collected some liquor samples from the shop for testing and sealed it," the deputy superintendent of excise, Bhubaneswar, Raj Sekhar Swain, said.





According to locals, a group of youths bought liquor from the shop and conducted a feast.





After that four to five persons became seriously ill and were admitted to a hospital and two of them died, they alleged.





However, the alleged death of two persons due to illicit liquor or food poisoning or some other reason can be ascertained after post-mortem examination and an investigation, another excise official said.

