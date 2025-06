10:12

India advisory for nationals in Iran: All Indian nationals and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the city. The Embassy of India in Iran asks all Indian nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy to contact the Embassy immediately and provide their location and contact numbers. The contact numbers are +989010144557, +989128109115 and +989128109109