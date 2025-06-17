I have to be back: Trump leaves G7 Summit early because...

10:05





The White House announced that he is returning early to deal with "what's going on in the Middle East." As part of its push to destroy nuclear program in Iran, Israel is ramping up its attacks on Tehran. Trump said he has to be back as soon as he can and announced that the US had signed a trade deal with UK. In response to shouted questions about why he's leaving early, Trump said, "I have to be back." He stated, "You probably see what I see and I have to be back as soon as I can."





Trump said he thought the group had "got a lot done." "I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand," he said of other leaders.





When asked whether he has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently, Trump responded, "I've spoken to everybody." He urged Iran to sign a deal and stressed that no nuclear weapon should be in Iran. He said, "I gave iran 60 days and they said no, and the 61st you saw what happened."





He said, "I think a deal will be signed or something will happen but a deal will be signed." He stated that Iran wants to make a deal. When asked whether he wants regime change in Iran, Trump responded, "I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran." -- ANI

