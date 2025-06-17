Himachal man posts private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media, booked

19:45





A case has been registered against Munish Soni based on a complaint filed on Tuesday by the woman, who also hails from the same area.





In the complaint, the woman said that she was in a relationship with Munish but the couple broke up, after which he started constantly harassing her and forcing her to meet him. Munish had threatened to make her private photographs viral if she did not meet him, the woman said in her complaint, adding that she came to know around two weeks ago that her pictures have been uploaded online.





This has caused her a lot of mental stress and ruined her reputation, the complaint said.





Haroli deputy superintendent of police Mohan Rawat said a case has been registered under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (Criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. -- PTI

A man in Haroli area in Una was booked on Tuesday for posting his former girlfriend's private photographs on social media, the police said.