HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal man posts private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media, booked

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
19:45
image
A man in Haroli area in Una was booked on Tuesday for posting his former girlfriend's private photographs on social media, the police said. 

A case has been registered against Munish Soni based on a complaint filed on Tuesday by the woman, who also hails from the same area. 

In the complaint, the woman said that she was in a relationship with Munish but the couple broke up, after which he started constantly harassing her and forcing her to meet him. Munish had threatened to make her private photographs viral if she did not meet him, the woman said in her complaint, adding that she came to know around two weeks ago that her pictures have been uploaded online. 

This has caused her a lot of mental stress and ruined her reputation, the complaint said. 

Haroli deputy superintendent of police Mohan Rawat said a case has been registered under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (Criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights
LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'
Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'

The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya's lush landscape.

Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory
Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues
Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD