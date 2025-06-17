HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heli services suspension for Char Dham ends, no sorties due to bad weather

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
17:56
File image
File image
The suspension of heli services on the Char Dham route, ordered after a helicopter crash two days ago, ended on Tuesday but no helicopter took off for Kedarnath due to bad weather in the Kedar Valley, an official said. 

Heli services on the Char Dham route had been suspended for two days after the helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed near Kedarnath early on Sunday morning amid low visibility, killing all seven persons on board. 

The government had given permission for helicopter operations from Tuesday but due to unfavourable weather conditions, helicopters did not take off for Kedarnath, Rudraprayag's district tourism officer and heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said. 

Announcing the suspension, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said heli operations will be resumed on the route only after properly reviewing the situation. 

Bad weather is said to have been one of the major factors behind the Sunday crash. 

Pilots flying in the Char Dham sector have to face many challenges including fickle weather, high altitudes and narrow valleys. 

After the Sunday incident, the civil aviation ministry said it has suspended the operations of Aryan Aviation for the Char Dham Yatra and has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to immediately post officers from airworthiness, safety and operations to actively oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath Valley. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur
LIVE! Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur

Honeymoon murder: Cops recreate crime scene with killers
Honeymoon murder: Cops recreate crime scene with killers

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Odisha: 4 minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student
Odisha: 4 minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, they said.

5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens
5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens

The recent helicopter crash near Kedarnath, in which seven lives were lost, has proven yet again that aviation regulatory authorities have not learnt lessons from similar air mishaps in the challenging Kedar valley and have done little...

AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal
AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal

How cockpit voices and flight data unravel what happened during an air crash.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD