Heli services suspension for Char Dham ends, no sorties due to bad weather

17:56

Heli services on the Char Dham route had been suspended for two days after the helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed near Kedarnath early on Sunday morning amid low visibility, killing all seven persons on board.





The government had given permission for helicopter operations from Tuesday but due to unfavourable weather conditions, helicopters did not take off for Kedarnath, Rudraprayag's district tourism officer and heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said.





Announcing the suspension, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said heli operations will be resumed on the route only after properly reviewing the situation.





Bad weather is said to have been one of the major factors behind the Sunday crash.





Pilots flying in the Char Dham sector have to face many challenges including fickle weather, high altitudes and narrow valleys.





After the Sunday incident, the civil aviation ministry said it has suspended the operations of Aryan Aviation for the Char Dham Yatra and has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to immediately post officers from airworthiness, safety and operations to actively oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath Valley. -- PTI

