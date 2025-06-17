Grieving daughter bids goodbye to AI 171 cabin supervisor

17:14

Shradha Dhavan was in her early forties





The residents of 'Nishad' housing society in Mulund and many senior serving and retired officials of Air India had gathered on Thursday night to rally behind the family which decided to go for a cremation during the night after "four painful days" of waiting for her remains.





The atmosphere grew more sombre and heavy with grief when Shradha's inconsolable father, Madhav Dhavan, insisted that the coffin be taken to the flat that she had purchased a place that now stood as a bitter-sweet reminder of aspirations never realised.





"It was a haunting moment, filled with the stark reality of dreams interrupted and the futures that would never unfold," said a close friend who worked with her. Shradha, in her early 40s, was on board the doomed flight from Ahmedabad that crashed minutes after taking off last Thursday, leaving 241 of the 242 people on board, including passengers and crew, dead.





Among the inconsolable family members was the 15-year-old daughter of the victim who has virtually become numb as in Shradha, she not only lost a mother but a friend who always stood next to her in her life.





After performing rituals at home, the mortal remains of Shradha were moved to a nearby crematorium where the entire coffin was put on the pyre. Quietly, her brother Vivek, who had received her coffin in Ahmedabad, pulled out a piece of sari, worn by her during the crash and her nameplate, and kept it on the funeral pyre with tears rolling down his eyes.





"After four painful days, her remains returned to her loved ones, who had anxiously awaited news," said another friend of Shradha. Shradha's daughter, who along with her father took a brave step forward, performed the final rituals.





Many people could not hold back their tears the moment the teenager placed the coffin on the pyre. "We can't believe that the bond will be severed too soon," her friend said. Shradha's friends shared stories, laughter, and tears, collectively honouring the vibrant life of a woman who had touched many hearts with her kindness and dedication. -- PTI

Under the quiet cover of darkness, amid flickering lamps and tear-filled eyes of near and dear ones, the body of Shradha Dhavan, cabin supervisor of the ill-fated Air India flight, was brought to the home she cherished.