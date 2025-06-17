Four arrested from Punjab for ATM robbery in Mumbai

23:55





Jasbir Singh Sukhdev Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Baldev Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Lakshpal Singh were arrested from different districts of Punjab.





The gang members broke into ATMs and stole cash to fund drug addiction and lavish lifestyle, said the police official.





A few days ago, the accused robbed an ATM of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank in Nehrunagar area of suburban Kurla (East), and stole more than Rs three lakh, he said.





Nehrunagar police tracked them down to Punjab based on CCTV footage, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, he said.





They are suspected to have committed similar crimes in other places too.





A Skoda car, mobile phones, fake keys, an Internet dongle, SIM cards and tools to disable CCTV cameras were recovered from their possession.





Further probe is underway, the official said. -- PTI

