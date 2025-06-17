HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-Army man, son join UP police together; receive letters from Shah, Yogi

Tue, 17 June 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents an appointment letter to a newly selected cop in Lucknow on Sunday./@AmitShah X/ANI Photo
In a rare moment, a retired Army man and his 21-year-old son from Hapur district were both selected together for the Uttar Pradesh police and received their appointment letters on Sunday respectively from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. 

The event brought joy to their hometown of Dhaulana, where their achievement is being celebrated widely. 

Yashpal Nagar, 40, a resident of Udaypur Udayrampur Nangla village in Dhaulana, joined the Indian Army in 2003 and served for 16 years before opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) in 2019. 

Yashpal said after his military service, he continued working with the Army Ordnance Corps in Delhi. 

Alongside his son Shekhar Nagar, 21, Yashpal began preparing for police recruitment more than two-and-a-half years ago. 

The father-son duo appeared for multiple competitive examinations, including the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and the UP Sub-Inspector recruitment test. 

Their perseverance paid off when both qualified for the UP police recruitment exam held under the Civil Police Direct Recruitment initiative. 

"I have been posted to Shahjahanpur while Shekhar will undergo training in Bareilly," Yashpal said. 

Hapur superintendent of police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the father-son duo returned to Hapur with their appointment letters, calling their story "inspirational" and a "symbol of dedication and determination". -- ANI

