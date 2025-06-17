DNA of 135 victims of AI-171 matched, 101 bodies handed over

11:47

Mourners pay their respects to Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of AI-171





The testing is being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University. Teams have been working through the night for the last three days to ensure that DNA samples could be matched and remains handed over to grieving families as quickly as possible.





The Gujarat government has been coordinating closely with the Civil Hospital to ensure smooth communication between officials and victims' families.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi says, "Till now, DNA of 135 people have matched. Out of 135, the mortal remains of 101 people have been handed over to their respective families. The death toll of BJ Medical College students stands at 4. It has not gone up."