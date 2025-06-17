HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DNA of 135 victims of AI-171 matched, 101 bodies handed over

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
11:47
Mourners pay their respects to Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of AI-171
Mourners pay their respects to Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of AI-171
Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi says, "Till now, DNA of 135 people have matched. Out of 135, the mortal remains of 101 people have been handed over to their respective families. The death toll of BJ Medical College students stands at 4. It has not gone up." 

The testing is being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University. Teams have been working through the night for the last three days to ensure that DNA samples could be matched and remains handed over to grieving families as quickly as possible. 

The Gujarat government has been coordinating closely with the Civil Hospital to ensure smooth communication between officials and victims' families.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home
LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home

'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'
'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'

'They are in a very bad state. They have to be forced into eating.'

Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims
Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims

'Grief united all of us as Ahmedabadis.'

SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state
SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government over actor Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" not being released in the state, saying mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take to the streets.

Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene
Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD