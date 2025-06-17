Demolition: Security stepped up in Delhi's Batla House area

23:21





Amid heavy rain, the police personnel can be seen installing barricadings at many places.





"We have installed barricadings in the area and sources have been activated to maintain law and order," said the source.





This comes as the Delhi high court has directed status quo till July 10 on the proposed demolitions by the Delhi Development Authority in the Batla House area.





In an order on June 16, Justice Tejas Karia also sought the response of the DDA and other stakeholders within four weeks.





Posting the matter on July 10, the court said, "In the meanwhile, status quo shall be maintained by the parties." -- PTI

The Delhi police on Tuesday stepped up security arrangements in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, sources said.