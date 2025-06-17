HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Demolition: Security stepped up in Delhi's Batla House area

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
23:21
image
The Delhi police on Tuesday stepped up security arrangements in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, sources said.

Amid heavy rain, the police personnel can be seen installing barricadings at many places.

"We have installed barricadings in the area and sources have been activated to maintain law and order," said the source.

This comes as the Delhi high court has directed status quo till July 10 on the proposed demolitions by the Delhi Development Authority in the Batla House area.

In an order on June 16, Justice Tejas Karia also sought the response of the DDA and other stakeholders within four weeks.

Posting the matter on July 10, the court said, "In the meanwhile, status quo shall be maintained by the parties." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran
LIVE! 224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout

While Air India cancelled six international flights due to aviation regulator DGCA subjecting its Dreamliner fleet to enhanced checks, the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick one was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, the airline said.

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash
Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash

In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.

AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal
AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal

How cockpit voices and flight data unravel what happened during an air crash.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD