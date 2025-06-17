HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chhattisgarh Govt Bets On Irrigation To Rebuild Bastar

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
12:40
File pic
File pic
With the security situation improving in Bastar, the Chhattisgarh government is preparing to roll out two major irrigation projects aimed at driving long-term economic revival in the region, marred by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). 

The push aligns with the state's long-term plan to unlock growth in the tribal-dominated Bastar region as security forces report breakthroughs in anti-Maoist operations. A March 2026 deadline has been set for rooting out insurgency, though Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has indicated the timeline may be shortened due to the recent successes.

Once that was achieved, the government would accelerate development works in the entire Bastar region, Sai said, adding that the rebels had severely hampered the socio-economic growth of the region. As part of the plan, Sai has discussed in detail with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the construction of the multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project and the Indravati-Mahanadi Interlinking Project. The prime minister has reportedly approved the Rs 49,000 crore projects.  

Bastar has been Maoist-affected for a long time, due to which it had lagged in the development of irrigation facilities. "To overcome the problem of irrigation facilities in the division and promote all-round development, the Chhattisgarh government is working on the multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project and the Indravati-Mahanadi Link Project," Sai said. 

The Bodhghat Multipurpose Dam Project, pending for the past 45 years due to water disputes and insurgency, would be a decisive project for the all-round development of Bastar. 

The multipurpose Bodhghat Dam Project is proposed on Indravati river, a major tributary of the Godavari. The Indravati flows for a total distance of 264 kilometres (kms) in the state. The project is proposed at a distance of about 8 km from Barsoor village of Geedam Tehsil and about 100 km from Jagdalpur city in Dantewada district. The Bodhghat Dam Project will ensure electricity production of 125 Mw, generate employment through 4,824 tonnes of annual fish production, and expand irrigation to 3,78,475 hectares, in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons.  

The interlinking project will irrigate another 300,000 hectares, including 50,000 hectares in Kanker district. Together, the two projects are positioned to be catalysts for making Bastar self-reliant and investment-ready.

-- R Krishna Das, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home
LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home

'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'
'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'

'They are in a very bad state. They have to be forced into eating.'

Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims
Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims

'Grief united all of us as Ahmedabadis.'

SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state
SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government over actor Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" not being released in the state, saying mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take to the streets.

Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene
Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD