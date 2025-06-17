HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Bomb threat'-diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hy'bad

Tue, 17 June 2025
09:45
A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad that was forced to make a U-turn and return to land at Frankfurt Airport due to a bomb threat landed in the Telangana capital on Monday night local time.
 
A passenger on board told PTI that the plane had "landed safely", with the pilot apologising for the "inconvenience caused" by the delay due to matters "beyond their control".

"The flight took off and is expected to land at 23:18 hrs," Lufthansa said in response to a query earlier.
 
Flight tracker website Flightaware.Com data showed Sunday's aborted flight en route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
 
Flight LH752 had earlier departed from Germany on Sunday afternoon local time and was scheduled to land at the Hyderabad airport in the early hours of Monday, but Lufthansa said it had to be turned around over a bomb threat, with passengers provided overnight accommodation.
 
"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," Lufthansa said in a statement.
 
"The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today," the statement said.
 
Airport sources in Hyderabad had said that a "bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 hrs on 15th June 2025". 
 
They said a bomb threat assessment committee was formed and all procedures were followed as per standard operating procedure. 
 
In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport. -- PTI

