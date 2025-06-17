HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bomb threat forces Delhi-bound IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur

Tue, 17 June 2025
18:11
File image
File image
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 157 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, the Cochin International Airport Ltd said. 

The flight, which originated from Muscat, was on its way to Delhi after its scheduled stop in Kochi. 

The CIAL said it received the threat in its official email ID about the flight, which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew members at 9.31 am. 

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport," the airport operator said. 

An IndiGo spokesperson later in a statement confirmed receiving a "security concern" pertaining to its flight and said it immediately informed the relevant authorities as per security aviation protocol. 

Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL said. 

"The flight safely landed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, and all customers disembarked," IndiGo said in the statement. -- PTI

