HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Boeing top official Pope meets Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
00:08
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran
US aircraft major Boeing's Head of Commercial Airplanes Stephanie Pope met Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a visit to the Air India headquarters in Gurugram on Monday, a source said. 

While specific details of the meeting were not known, the discussions were centred around the crash of Air India's London-bound flight AI171 -- Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- in Ahmedabad last week, the source said. 

Over 270 people were killed in the June 12 crash. 

The flight carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex less than a minute after takeoff. The aircraft took off at 1:39 pm and started sinking seconds later after reaching a height of about 650 feet. 

At 1:39 pm, the pilot sent a May Day call to the Ahmedabad ATC. 

When contacted, Boeing declined to comment on the meeting between Pope and Chandrasekaran. 

"We are not going to comment on that. As we have said, our thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected by Air India Flight 171. We are focused on supporting the investigation and our customer," a Boeing spokesperson said. 

Air India spokesperson could not be reached for comment. 

Chandrasekaran visited the Air India headquarters and training academy on Monday and addressed some 700 employees and the leadership team in the wake of the June 12 crash. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boeing top official Pope meets Tata Sons chief
LIVE! Boeing top official Pope meets Tata Sons chief

DNA tests identify 119 AI victims; process to end on Wed
DNA tests identify 119 AI victims; process to end on Wed

An official expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Rain batters Mumbai again; local trains, metro services hit
Rain batters Mumbai again; local trains, metro services hit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'
Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'

'A few answers for the reason of the crash will be known -- whether it was a technical fault, design issue, human error etc.'

Model found dead in Haryana canal, police suspect murder
Model found dead in Haryana canal, police suspect murder

The police are treating the case as suspected murder and are probing the role of Sheetal's 'male friend' in her death.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD