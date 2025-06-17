At Sawdong falls, Sonam tells where she stood, her role

16:47





The murder scene was recreated in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal and Anand. "We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," a senior police official told ANI.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya SIT brought the accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, for the recreation of the crime at Wei Sawdong Falls, Cherrapunji (Sohra): East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem says, "She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime. Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today. The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned. All three of them dumped his body."