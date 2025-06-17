HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At Sawdong falls, Sonam tells where she stood, her role

Tue, 17 June 2025
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya SIT brought the accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, for the recreation of the crime at Wei Sawdong Falls, Cherrapunji (Sohra): East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem says, "She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime. Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today. The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned. All three of them dumped his body." 

The murder scene was recreated in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal and Anand. "We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," a senior police official told ANI.

AI cancels Ah'bad-London flight over 'aircraft unavailability'
Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code post the June 12 crash of AI-171, was cancelled on Tuesday due to "operational issues", an airport official said.

'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'
'They are in a very bad state. They have to be forced into eating.'

Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'
The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya's lush landscape.

'No One Is Evacuating Tehran'
'All the government and private offices are functioning.''Overall, life is continuing normally.''People of Iran are showing spirit and resilience in the face of adversity.'

