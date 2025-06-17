HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another AI flight suffers technical snag, fliers deplaned

Tue, 17 June 2025
An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at Kolkata's airport early on Tuesday. 
 
Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed. 

At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers. -- PTI 

