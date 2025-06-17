An image that will forever haunt us

14:20

No greater loss...

The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight, were brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday. The mortal remains were later taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence. Captain Sabharwal lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.