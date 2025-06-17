HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India cancels six international flights

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
19:36
image
Air India on Tuesday cancelled six international flights, including London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai, due to varied reasons and enhanced checks of its aircraft fleet. 

The other Air India flights cancelled during the day are Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris and Mumbai-San Francisco, according to the airline. 

Earlier in the day, Air India cancelled its Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight on account of non-availability of aircraft. 

The airline said his is part of DGCA checks of all Air India flights across India, it said. 

Air India operates B 787-8 Dreamliners to the UK and Europe. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights
LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'
Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'

The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya's lush landscape.

Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory
Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues
Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD