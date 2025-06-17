Air India cancels six international flights

19:36





The other Air India flights cancelled during the day are Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris and Mumbai-San Francisco, according to the airline.





Earlier in the day, Air India cancelled its Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight on account of non-availability of aircraft.





The airline said his is part of DGCA checks of all Air India flights across India, it said.





Air India operates B 787-8 Dreamliners to the UK and Europe. -- PTI

Air India on Tuesday cancelled six international flights, including London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai, due to varied reasons and enhanced checks of its aircraft fleet.