HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
13:06
Maithili Patil
Maithili Patil
The mortal remains of Maithili Patil, a crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, were brought to her residence in Nhave village, Raigad district, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Patil was one of the 241 people who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India flight, were brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday. 

The mortal remains were later taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

Captain Sabharwal lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that DNA samples of 144 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home
LIVE! AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home

'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'
'You Can Hear Her Parents Cry Bitterly In The Night'

'They are in a very bad state. They have to be forced into eating.'

Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims
Muslims, RSS Join Hands To Help Crash Victims

'Grief united all of us as Ahmedabadis.'

SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state
SC slams K'taka, paves way for Thug Life release in state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government over actor Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" not being released in the state, saying mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take to the streets.

Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene
Honeymoon murder: Police to take Sonam to crime scene

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD