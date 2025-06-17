AI-171 crew Maithili Patil's mortal remains brought home

13:06

Maithili Patil





Patil was one of the 241 people who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.





Earlier, the mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India flight, were brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday.





The mortal remains were later taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.





Captain Sabharwal lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.





On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that DNA samples of 144 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched.





The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).





The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The mortal remains of Maithili Patil, a crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, were brought to her residence in Nhave village, Raigad district, Maharashtra on Tuesday.