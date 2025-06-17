AI pilot Capt Sabharwal's body brought to crematorium

11:02





The casket carrying the remains of Sabharwal reached Mumbai airport by a flight in the morning and was then taken to his residence, located at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai area, by his family members, an official said. Several friends and relatives of Sabharwal (56) as well as local residents gathered outside his residence to pay homage.





Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and local MLA Dilip Lande were among those who visited Sabharwal's residence to pay respects to him. Sumeet Sabharwal's father Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage.









Mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal have been brought to a crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites. He was flying the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight that crashed soon after take off in Ahmedabad, on June 12.