Ahd-UK AI flight cancelled as aircraft was unavailable

16:00





The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag led to the cancellation and maintained it has made alternative arrangements to fly affected passengers to their destination and offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by them.





Air India's official website confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London stands cancelled after being rescheduled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).





"Flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) has been cancelled today (Tuesday) due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed," an AI spokesperson said.





"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by passengers," he stated. Consequently, flight AI-170 from London (Gatwick) to Amritsar of June 17 stands cancelled, the airline added. -- PTI

Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code post-June 12 crash of AI-171 plane, was cancelled on Tuesday due to unavailability of aircraft, resulting from airspace curbs and additional precautionary checks, the airline said.