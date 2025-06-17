HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
21:48
File image
File image
The Iranian Embassy in India published a report regarding the latest developments in the criminal military attack by the "Zionist Regime" on Iran and stated that 224 civilians, including women and children, have died, and 1,257 others have been injured so far in Israel's attacks on Iran.

According to the Iranian embassy, "on 13th June 2025, the occupying and rogue Zionist regime flagrantly violated the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran by waging military attacks against several locations, including residential areas, killing innocent women and children."

"As a result of these brutal military attacks, which are a clear violation of all international principles and regulations, 224 civilians, including women and children, have died, and 1,257 others have been injured so far," the statement added.

Further, the Embassy stated that the "Zionist regime's unlawful military attacks on Iran constitute a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and are blatant acts of aggression against Iran. 

In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran reserves its legitimate and legal rights to respond properly and timely to these aggressions.

"The Zionist Regime started military attacks while Iran was demonstrating its respect for international law by engaging in indirect negotiations with the US in order to settle the disputes, including the nuclear issues," it added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds
LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout

While Air India cancelled six international flights due to aviation regulator DGCA subjecting its Dreamliner fleet to enhanced checks, the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick one was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, the airline said.

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash
Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash

In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.

How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes
How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes

'Data retrieval is just one part. Investigators also examine physical wreckage, pilot logs, and maintenance records.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD