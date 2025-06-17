224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran

21:48

File image





According to the Iranian embassy, "on 13th June 2025, the occupying and rogue Zionist regime flagrantly violated the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran by waging military attacks against several locations, including residential areas, killing innocent women and children."





"As a result of these brutal military attacks, which are a clear violation of all international principles and regulations, 224 civilians, including women and children, have died, and 1,257 others have been injured so far," the statement added.





Further, the Embassy stated that the "Zionist regime's unlawful military attacks on Iran constitute a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and are blatant acts of aggression against Iran.





In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran reserves its legitimate and legal rights to respond properly and timely to these aggressions.





"The Zionist Regime started military attacks while Iran was demonstrating its respect for international law by engaging in indirect negotiations with the US in order to settle the disputes, including the nuclear issues," it added. -- ANI

