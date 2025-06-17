12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds

20:45

File image





"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 pm and 4 pm," official sources said.





National capital and adjoining cities on Tuesday afternoon saw cloudy skies and rain with a gust of wind that provided a big relief to the scorching, sweltering temperature.





The India meterological department this afternoon in its weather alert stated that Light to moderate rainfall at few/many places and heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand.





It said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat and remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Jharkhand; entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.





It said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat; some parts of Rajasthan; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next two days. -- ANI

As many as 12 flights have been diverted from Delhi between 3 pm and 4 pm due to the rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, Airport Sources said.