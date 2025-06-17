HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
110 Indian students in Iran cross into Armenia

Tue, 17 June 2025
14:18
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Embassy. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. 

"Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy," it said. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation, it said. 

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, 90 of them from the Kashmir Valley, have safely crossed the border into Armenia. 

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said, "All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the city.". 

In another statement, the MEA said a 24x7 control room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel. The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (toll-free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) situationroom@mea.gov.in. In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline, the MEA said and shared contact details.

