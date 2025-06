16:32

The wholesale inflation in the country continued to ease in May 2025, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation falling to 0.39 per cent, down from 0.85 per cent recorded in April, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday. The annual rate of inflation, based on the All India WPI for May 2025 compared to May 2024, stood at 0.39 per cent (provisional).