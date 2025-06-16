Unidentified miscreants break into ATM in Karnataka, steal Rs 27 lakh cash

20:18

File image





The incident occurred at around 4.30 am in the Gulpet police station limits, they said.





According to the police, the miscreants targeted the unguarded ATM kiosk and sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera to conceal their identities before breaking open the cash box of the machine.





The alarm systems inside the kiosk were also not functioning.





Using gas cutters, they broke open the ATM machine and fled with Rs 27.62 lakh cash, Nikhil B, superintendent of police (Kolar) said.





"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," he added. -- PTI

