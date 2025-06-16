HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Unidentified miscreants break into ATM in Karnataka, steal Rs 27 lakh cash

Mon, 16 June 2025
20:18
File image
File image
Some unidentified miscreants allegedly made away with over Rs 27 lakh in cash from an unguarded SBI ATM in Karnataka's Kolar in the early hours of Monday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am in the Gulpet police station limits, they said. 

According to the police, the miscreants targeted the unguarded ATM kiosk and sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera to conceal their identities before breaking open the cash box of the machine. 

The alarm systems inside the kiosk were also not functioning. 

Using gas cutters, they broke open the ATM machine and fled with Rs 27.62 lakh cash, Nikhil B, superintendent of police (Kolar) said. 

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," he added. -- PTI

