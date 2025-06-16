Trump told Israel not to kill Iran's Supreme Leader

15:21





Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that assassinating Khamenei was "not a good idea", according to one official. The president has not commented publicly on the report.





The conversation is said to have happened since Israel launched its attack on Iran on Friday.





During an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu did not directly confirm or deny a report from Reuters that Trump had vetoed a plan to kill the ayatollah.

US President Donald Trump rejected a plan by Israel to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, three US officials have told BBC's US partner CBS News.