Follow Rediff on:      
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow

Mon, 16 June 2025
12:26
File pic
A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered alarm at the airport here on Sunday after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft while landing, sources said. 

The incident took place at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft. 

"Smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudi Aircraft that was bringing back 242 Haj Yatris from Jeddah," the sources told PTI on Monday. "The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained and damage to the aircraft was averted," they said. 

There was no impact on airport operations, they added.   "The empty flight will return to its destination today," the sources added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted
LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted

Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one
Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one

The Ahmedabad air tragedy, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground, has left deep scars on BJMC's residential quarters and the psyche of the survivors.

Centre issues notification for 16th census
Centre issues notification for 16th census

The census will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country, the notification said.

'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn

In Hyderabad, airport sources on Monday said, "A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 hrs on 15th June 2025."

Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

