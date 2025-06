16:12

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded by nearly 1 per cent on Monday following value buying in IT and oil shares and a rally in global shares amid a drop in Brent crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15. During the day, it surged 747.22 points or 0.92 per cent to 81,865.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.