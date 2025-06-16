HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security agencies quiz Ahmedabad airport ground staff

Mon, 16 June 2025
20:46
Security agencies questioned ground handling staff and seized their phones at Ahmedabad airports as part of the probe into the Air India plane crash incident. 

A senior official said that all staff related to ground handling of the aircraft have been questioned, and their statements have been recorded. 

"After the incident, the details of the ground handling staff who inspected the aircraft before giving go ahead for take off have been questioned and their phones have been seized for further investigation," the official added. 

The official further added that CCTV recordings of the airport premises have been taken over by the agency for investigation. 

"It is a 360-degree investigation to cover all possible angles that could have led this incident," said the official. 

The agencies didn't rule out sabotage angle in the plane crash. 

On June 12, Air India Flight AI 171 belonging to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet crashed within a few seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. -- ANI

