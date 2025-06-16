HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 86.03 against US dollar

Mon, 16 June 2025
19:14
The rupee rose 8 paise to 86.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid a strong show at the domestic equity markets, weakening dollar, and easing of global crude oil prices. 

However, decline in exports, along with foreign fund outflows, capped further gains in the local unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.16 against the greenback and traded in the range of 85.94-86.24 before closing at 86.03 (provisional), up 8 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee had plummeted 59 paise to 86.11 against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

