Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 86.03 against US dollar

However, decline in exports, along with foreign fund outflows, capped further gains in the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.16 against the greenback and traded in the range of 85.94-86.24 before closing at 86.03 (provisional), up 8 paise from its previous close.





The rupee had plummeted 59 paise to 86.11 against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

