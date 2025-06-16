HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rights Issues Take Wheel After Sebi's Tune-Up

Mon, 16 June 2025
Fundraising through rights issues has picked up after the Securities and Exchange Board of India's updated regulations came into force in early April.

In May, four firms raised Rs 4,188 crore via rights issues -- the highest monthly total since January 2024. Key offers included Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Rs 2,996 crore),  Lloyds Engineering Works (Rs 987 crore), Max India (Rs 124 crore), and Avantel (Rs 81 crore).In April, Fusion Finance raised Rs 800 crore. This month, at least six more rights issues -- including UGRO Capital's Rs 400 crore offer -- have opened for subscription.

The pickup follows Sebi's revised framework, which has made rights issues faster and more attractive for companies seeking capital.

Rights issues allow listed firms to raise funds by offering existing shareholders new equity shares, often at a discount, enabling them to retain their ownership stakes.

Key changes include cutting the process timeline to 23 working days from an average of 317, a seven-day subscription window for investors, faster allotment, and tradeable new shares.

Simplified disclosures and earlier reforms, such as the renunciation and trading of rights entitlements, have further added to the appeal.     

-- Sundar Sethuraman, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mortal remains of Vijay Rupani handed over to family
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow
The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

Maha: Bidi sparks fire in train lavatory, passenger held
The blaze was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident which occurred near Yevat in Pune district at around 8 am, an official from Daund railway police station said.

'Wore oxygen masks, used wet clothes to lift bodies'
'70-80 per cent of the operations are carried out by the SDRF...We also aim to secure the area to make sure that further damage does not take place'

Chhattisgarh Turns Maoist Hotspots Into Tourist Hubs
The two priority regions for the Chhattisgarh government to promote its homestay policy are Surguja and Bastar.

