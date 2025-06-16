HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Rapido rider caught slapping woman passenger on camera in Bengaluru

Mon, 16 June 2025
16:13
A Rapido bike taxi rider was caught on camera for allegedly slapping a woman passenger following an argument between them over rash driving, police said on Monday. 

The incident occurred on Saturday when the woman, who works as a saleswoman at a jewellery shop in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, was en route to her workplace, they said. Owing to his alleged rash driving, she got off mid-ride and confronted him, leading to a heated argument between them. The woman reportedly also refused to pay the fare and return the helmet, police said. 

When contacted, Rapido preferred not to comment on the matter, citing it as a police case. 

A video of the incident that has now gone viral on social media platforms showed the biker slapping the woman. The impact of the assault was such that she fell on the ground. According to the police, when the matter came to light, both the woman and the rider were brought to Jayanagar police station. 

The woman claimed that the rider was rash driving and jumped signals. When she questioned him, an argument broke out between them and he slapped her, a senior police officer said. Despite persuading the woman, she refused to give a complaint. However, police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in the matter. A notice has also been sent to her to give a complaint, so that an FIR can be registered and further investigation can be carried out, he said. 

"The woman has not given any complaint in this regard. So, we have filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in this matter. The rider has been questioned in this regard and legal action will be taken as per law," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). PTI

