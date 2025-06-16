HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pune bridge collapse: NDRF calls off search ops

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
12:55
image
Police on Monday continued the search operation at the site where an iron bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River in Pune district, even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called off its efforts. 

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon. "Since all missing persons have been accounted for as per directions of the district administration, the search operation has been closed," an NDRF official said.

According to the authorities, the iron structure collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot. More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed around 3.30 pm in Kundamala, which received heavy rains in the last few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said.

"While there is no possibility of anyone still being missing, as a precautionary step, we are continuing the search operation with the help of local rescue groups Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha and Shivdurg trekkers, just to see if anyone is trapped somewhere," said senior inspector Pradip Rayannawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station. 

He said five motorcycles fell into the river after the bridge collapsed, and the vehicle owners have been traced, and most of them were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The official claimed police personnel were deployed near the bridge on Sunday as well.

"Unfortunately, people coming to these areas don't adhere to warnings and instructions by the police and locals and risk their lives," he said. The district administration had on Sunday informed that 51 persons were rescued, and 18 of them sustained serious injuries and were admitted to three different three hospitals, while four died in the accident. 

According to Pune collector Jitendra Dudi, the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 people were on it, and most of them were busy taking selfies. "A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning signs and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted
LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted

Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one
Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one

The Ahmedabad air tragedy, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground, has left deep scars on BJMC's residential quarters and the psyche of the survivors.

Centre issues notification for 16th census
Centre issues notification for 16th census

The census will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country, the notification said.

'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn

In Hyderabad, airport sources on Monday said, "A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 hrs on 15th June 2025."

Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD