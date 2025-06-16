HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM awarded highest civilian honour of Cyprus

Mon, 16 June 2025
14:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest honour in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. 

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation. PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. -- ANI

LIVE! Man bitten on tongue while trying to kiss snake for reel
'Initial Crash Report Will Be Available In 4-5 Days'
'A few answers for the reason of the crash will be known -- whether it was a technical fault, design issue, human error etc.''The preliminary report will contain answers about why the crash happened, how it happened etc.'

AI Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after technical issue
The flight had departed after a delay of almost 3.5 hours as its scheduled departure was at 8.50 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

M for Metreweli? Britain's MI6 gets first female boss
Metreweli, 47, has been promoted from current role as Director General, or 'Q', responsible for technology and innovation in MI6 and has previously held a director-level role at MI5 - the UK's domestic security service.

Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one
The Ahmedabad air tragedy, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground, has left deep scars on BJMC's residential quarters and the psyche of the survivors.

