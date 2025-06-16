PM awarded highest civilian honour of Cyprus

14:11





The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation. PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest honour in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday.