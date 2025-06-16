HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plane crash: Here's why DNA matching is taking so long

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
14:00
image
The DNA Lab of the Directorate of Forensic Science in Gujarat has emerged as the focal point of a large-scale identification initiative. Scientists and forensic specialists are diligently working to recognise the victims using advanced DNA testing techniques. 

The Air India flight that was travelling from Ahmedabad to London met with disaster shortly after taking off on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 241 of the 242 individuals aboard. Among the passengers were 230 civilians along with 12 crew members. 

The sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, is currently receiving medical care. 

Additionally, at least 33 others, including residents and MBBS students residing in a nearby doctors' hostel, also perished when the plane crashed into the building. 

At the DNA Lab, the process of identification is segmented into four essential stages, each vital for obtaining precise genetic profiles from the remains. The procedure initiates in the Isolation Lab, where human remains and postmortem samples sourced from the crash site are analysed. Forensic professionals tackle challenging materials like charred bones, teeth, and tissue fragments. These materials undergo chemical treatment and are processed with advanced machinery to extract DNA even from the most compromised samples.

After DNA extraction, it proceeds to the Quantification Lab. This lab's role is to assess the quality and quantity of the DNA. Tools such as real-time PCR (RT-PCR) machines and automated liquid handling systems guarantee that only suitable samples are sent for subsequent processing. 

The third phase occurs in the PCR Lab, where the DNA is amplified to ensure sufficient material for precise analysis. A thermal cycler machine is utilised alongside STR (Short Tandem Repeat) kits to amplify the DNA sequences. 

In the final stage, the Sequencing Lab analyses the amplified DNA using advanced sequencing machines. The information gained from this stage is utilised by senior scientists to create detailed DNA profiles. These profiles are subsequently compared with reference samples provided by the victims' families, enabling officials to verify the identities of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Directorate has requested that family members submit DNA samples to hasten the identification procedure. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man bitten on tongue while trying to kiss snake for reel
LIVE! Man bitten on tongue while trying to kiss snake for reel

'Initial Crash Report Will Be Available In 4-5 Days'
'Initial Crash Report Will Be Available In 4-5 Days'

'A few answers for the reason of the crash will be known -- whether it was a technical fault, design issue, human error etc.''The preliminary report will contain answers about why the crash happened, how it happened etc.'

AI Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after technical issue
AI Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after technical issue

The flight had departed after a delay of almost 3.5 hours as its scheduled departure was at 8.50 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

M for Metreweli? Britain's MI6 gets first female boss
M for Metreweli? Britain's MI6 gets first female boss

Metreweli, 47, has been promoted from current role as Director General, or 'Q', responsible for technology and innovation in MI6 and has previously held a director-level role at MI5 - the UK's domestic security service.

Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one
Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one

The Ahmedabad air tragedy, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground, has left deep scars on BJMC's residential quarters and the psyche of the survivors.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD