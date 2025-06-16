Orange alert for Mumbai; red alert in Pune, Raigad

16:22





Incessant rains lashed Mumbai in the morning, inundating low-lying areas. Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in the death of 18 persons and injuries to 65 due to rain-related incidents since June 1, officials said. The India Meteorological Department issued the District Forecast and Warning for the next five days on Monday afternoon, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad district, along with ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts till 8:30 AM on Tuesday.





An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts under the Vidarbha region, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places." -- PTI

The Met Department has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad and ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts in the next 16 hours and an orange alert for Mumbai.