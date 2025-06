12:08

Mortal remains of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani handed over to his family by civil hospital. Gujarat ministers Rushikesh Patel and Harsh Sanghavi pay last respects as did Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, who laid a wreath at the coffin. Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.