Modi to arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Monday to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, marking his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.
He will arrive in Canada from Cyprus on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. At the summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in New Delhi. -- PTI