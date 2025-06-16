HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi leaves for Canada to attend G7 summit

Mon, 16 June 2025
18:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Canada to attend the G7 summit after concluding his visit to Cyprus during which he held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed a range of issues to boost ties. 

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. 

He will arrive in Calgary at night on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis. This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. 

The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. In a special gesture on Sunday, President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the Larnaca International Airport. 

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades. During his visit, Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour. 

The Prime Minister on Sunday attended a business roundtable along with the Cypriot President. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam shows terror finds funding channels: FATF
LIVE! Pahalgam shows terror finds funding channels: FATF

DNA delays deepen agony for families of AI crash victims
DNA delays deepen agony for families of AI crash victims

They were asked to wait for 72 hours, but the deadline passed on Sunday and the wait seems endless.

Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'
Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'

'A few answers for the reason of the crash will be known -- whether it was a technical fault, design issue, human error etc.'

Honeymoon murder: Narco test on Sonam, family sought
Honeymoon murder: Narco test on Sonam, family sought

Talking to reporters during Raghuvanshi's 13th-day death ritual in Indore, his elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said, "We want a narco-analysis test on Sonam, her parents, brother Govind and sister-in-law."

No rules, no rides: HC grounds bike taxis in Karnataka
No rules, no rides: HC grounds bike taxis in Karnataka

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed the development, stating that the companies must abide by the court's decision.

