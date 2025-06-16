HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi gifts handmade Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus president

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
21:18
image
Prime Minister Narendra has gifted a handmade Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and a silver clutch purse crafted in Andhra Pradesh during his visit to the country. 

Modi makes it a point to present gifts showcasing India's rich and diverse traditions to foreign dignitaries. 

Officials said the handmade silk carpet is a masterpiece of India's cultural and artistic heritage, created by skilled artisans in the Kashmir valley using centuries-old hand-knotting techniques. 

Made from pure mulberry silk and dyed with natural colours, these carpets feature intricate designs inspired by the region's natural beauty -- lakes, chinar trees and floral patterns. 

Known for their high knot density and luminous finish, they are treasured as heirlooms and symbols of prestige, tradition, and craftsmanship, they said. 

The particular piece, in deep red with fawn and red borders, features traditional vine and geometric motifs, they said. 

It showcases the prized two-tone effect, appearing to change colours based on the viewing angle and lighting creating an illusion of two different carpets in one, they added. 

The silver clutch purse, combining traditional metal work with modern style, has been made using the repousse technique, having expansive floral designs inspired by temple and royal art. 

The officials said a semi-precious stone in the centre adds a touch of elegance and its curved shape, fancy handle and decorated edges give it a royal look. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security agencies quiz Ahmedabad airport ground staff
LIVE! Security agencies quiz Ahmedabad airport ground staff

FATF vows tougher terror financing fight post Pahalgam
FATF vows tougher terror financing fight post Pahalgam

The FATF statement comes in the backdrop of Indian authorities highlighting Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism and its funnelling of multilateral funds for arms procurement.

Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'
Crash: 'Preliminary Report Will Have Answers'

'A few answers for the reason of the crash will be known -- whether it was a technical fault, design issue, human error etc.'

Why Bus To Evacuate Indian Students In Iran Is Stuck!
Why Bus To Evacuate Indian Students In Iran Is Stuck!

'The Indian embassy did send a bus to evacuate us along with an Indian embassy official, but Urmia University is not giving us permission to leave.'

SC denies bail to 'Dunki' agent, slams passport misuse
SC denies bail to 'Dunki' agent, slams passport misuse

The top court further noted that such acts of a few brought disrepute to Indian passports.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD