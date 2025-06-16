Modi gifts handmade Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus president

21:18





Modi makes it a point to present gifts showcasing India's rich and diverse traditions to foreign dignitaries.





Officials said the handmade silk carpet is a masterpiece of India's cultural and artistic heritage, created by skilled artisans in the Kashmir valley using centuries-old hand-knotting techniques.





Made from pure mulberry silk and dyed with natural colours, these carpets feature intricate designs inspired by the region's natural beauty -- lakes, chinar trees and floral patterns.





Known for their high knot density and luminous finish, they are treasured as heirlooms and symbols of prestige, tradition, and craftsmanship, they said.





The particular piece, in deep red with fawn and red borders, features traditional vine and geometric motifs, they said.





It showcases the prized two-tone effect, appearing to change colours based on the viewing angle and lighting creating an illusion of two different carpets in one, they added.





The silver clutch purse, combining traditional metal work with modern style, has been made using the repousse technique, having expansive floral designs inspired by temple and royal art.





The officials said a semi-precious stone in the centre adds a touch of elegance and its curved shape, fancy handle and decorated edges give it a royal look. -- PTI

